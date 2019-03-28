Got a News Tip?
March 28, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Student named runner-up at poetry recitation competition 

By

San Luis Obispo High School sophomore Penny DellaPelle was named the runner-up for the California State Poetry Out Loud Championship, held in Sacramento on March 11 and 12. This poetry recital competition is the largest of its kind, representing more than 52 counties, 305 schools, and 60,000 students statewide.

DellaPelle recited three poems at the competition: "Self-Portrait as So Much Potential," by Chen Chen; "Planetarium," by Adrienne Rich; and "The New Colossus," by Emma Lazarus. The Poetry Out Loud program is intended to help students master memory and public speaking skills, as well as deepen their appreciation for poetry. The competition follows a pyramid structure that starts at the classroom level. Winners advance to a schoolwide competition, then to countywide, statewide, and, finally, nationwide.

Visit poetryoutloud.org to find out more about the Poetry Out Loud program, including past championships, this year's winners, and next year's competition. Δ

