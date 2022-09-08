Student Guide 2022 

The 2022-23 school year is upon San Luis Obispo, and with it come crowds of young people clad in Cuesta College and Cal Poly T-shirts ready to tackle studies and the fun that only students can have. Our annual Student Guide issue is here for them (and you year-round residents, too). In this issue, Assistant Editor Peter Johnson writes about tenant rights and how to deal with substandard housing; Staff Writer Taylor O'Connor from our sister paper, the Sun, meal preps on the cheap; Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal covers an annual furniture building contest at Cal Poly; Staff Writer Shwetha Sundarrajan writes about Cuesta's new aviation tech program; and The Shredder has some tips on how not to be a jerk.