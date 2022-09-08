Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 08, 2022 Special Issues & Guides » Student Guide

Student Guide 2022 

By
click to enlarge WELCOME BACK Students return to San Luis Obispo, and we've got a few tips and tricks for how to make their studious experience here better.

Cover Photo From Deposit Photos

WELCOME BACK Students return to San Luis Obispo, and we've got a few tips and tricks for how to make their studious experience here better.

The 2022-23 school year is upon San Luis Obispo, and with it come crowds of young people clad in Cuesta College and Cal Poly T-shirts ready to tackle studies and the fun that only students can have. Our annual Student Guide issue is here for them (and you year-round residents, too). In this issue, Assistant Editor Peter Johnson writes about tenant rights and how to deal with substandard housing; Staff Writer Taylor O'Connor from our sister paper, the Sun, meal preps on the cheap; Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal covers an annual furniture building contest at Cal Poly; Staff Writer Shwetha Sundarrajan writes about Cuesta's new aviation tech program; and The Shredder has some tips on how not to be a jerk.

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

  |  

More Student Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. SLO County Arts
    Open Studios Tours 2022     Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation