Student Guide 2019 

Cal Poly’s Week of Welcome is just around the corner, folks! You know what that means. Students, lots of them, will descend upon San Luis Obispo. And we’ve got something just for them. New Times’ annual Student Guide is here. Pick it up and read about how the city of San Luis Obispo deals with student leftovers such as those couches out on the street corner
; a challenge
that will get you outside of your comfort zone; downtown SLO’s coffee shops
, rated for your studying pleasure; some local events that won’t break the student bank
; where you can seek mental health help
; the Cal Poly class that took on a city energy policy
; and why one program at Cuesta College
is a draw for out-of-area students.
Camillia Lanham, editor