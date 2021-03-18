Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 18, 2021 Opinion » Letters

Struggling to understand 

Since John Donegan's recent column, "Orthodoxy and vanity" (March 11) is even more incoherent than usual, it's hard to figure out his point. "Conservatism in science is not only desirable but necessary. Theories need to be vigorously challenged, especially where acceptance requires an expensive and painful reaction such as with anthropogenic (human caused) climate change."

That's a loaded formulation at best. In the early 20th century, was acceptance of the internal combustion engine challenged because it would require an expensive and painful reaction? Not so much. Even though it certainly was expensive and painful to the horse-related businesses of the time, urban street design and a lot of other things. Instead, to use the "conservative" lingo of our time, the change was mostly accepted in a positive way as "creatively disruptive." Why isn't transitioning from fossil fuel the same as getting rid of the tyranny of horseshit that once plagued our cities?

But my bigger question is this: Is conservatism in science different from conservatism in general? I thought the point was that the Founding Fathers got everything right and that the Constitution, for example, should therefore be strictly and literally adhered to. Originalism and all that.

Frank Joyce

Paso Robles

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Orthodoxy and vanity Read More

  2. Yeehaw! Cowboy up! Read More

  3. Harassment of elected officials must stop Read More

  4. Affordable access to the dunes Read More

  5. Good trouble Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation