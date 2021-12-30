Stores should enforce the mask mandate 

I was at a large store in Nipomo on Dec. 24. One man witha long and pointed ZZ Top beard was in line with two young girls, all of them unmasked. Another guy was yelling across the store at his friends, he, too, unmasked. His friends were in another line, drinking from a tall cup of beer, with one woman wearing a "Wolves, Not Sheep" shirt—of course, unmasked. Maybe she believes that predatory behavior against innocents is her right, but I do not believe any of them has the right to risk our lives for their narcissism, and I believe stores should enforce mask rules.

Michael Guista

Nipomo