Stop playing chicken with the country's debt ceiling 

Since Republicans took over House leadership, they've focused on settling political scores but made no serious effort to do the job. Instead, they are taking us to the brink—refusing to pay the nation's bills, playing chicken with the debt ceiling, risking a default that threatens the American economy. And for what? More tax breaks for the wealthiest Americans and cuts to the services millions of Americans depend on, like Medicare, Social Security, and even food programs benefiting hungry children. Each day, the threat of a default crisis grows. And even the threat itself causes problems.

We cannot allow the GOP to let us default. The consequences to working folks are too high. Default would threaten the earned benefits of seniors, veterans, and families relying on Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. It would compromise doctors' ability to provide services to Medicare and Medicaid patients. It would delay pay to the National Guard and increase rates on credit cards, student loans, and mortgages while gutting 401(k)s and retirement investments.

Make no mistake: This is a forced crisis, and the extreme wing of the GOP needs to stop playing this game now. Congress has a long history of working across the aisle to raise the debt limit with no strings attached—in fact, it did it three times when Trump was in the White House. It's time to raise the debt ceiling and keep our economy on track.

Carlos Arnold

Santa Maria