Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 13, 2023 Opinion » Letters

Stop playing chicken with the country's debt ceiling 

Since Republicans took over House leadership, they've focused on settling political scores but made no serious effort to do the job. Instead, they are taking us to the brink—refusing to pay the nation's bills, playing chicken with the debt ceiling, risking a default that threatens the American economy. And for what? More tax breaks for the wealthiest Americans and cuts to the services millions of Americans depend on, like Medicare, Social Security, and even food programs benefiting hungry children. Each day, the threat of a default crisis grows. And even the threat itself causes problems.

We cannot allow the GOP to let us default. The consequences to working folks are too high. Default would threaten the earned benefits of seniors, veterans, and families relying on Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. It would compromise doctors' ability to provide services to Medicare and Medicaid patients. It would delay pay to the National Guard and increase rates on credit cards, student loans, and mortgages while gutting 401(k)s and retirement investments.

Make no mistake: This is a forced crisis, and the extreme wing of the GOP needs to stop playing this game now. Congress has a long history of working across the aisle to raise the debt limit with no strings attached—in fact, it did it three times when Trump was in the White House. It's time to raise the debt ceiling and keep our economy on track.

Carlos Arnold

Santa Maria

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Law of reaction Read More

  2. OHVs keep beach at risk Read More

  3. Prosecuting Trump Read More

  4. U.S. values weapons over kids Read More

  5. Who can students trust? Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation