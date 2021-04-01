Stop dangerous drilling! 

More than 7 million Californians live within 1 mile of an oil or gas well.

Living near oil and gas wells is linked with an increased risk of cancer, asthma, and high-risk pregnancies.

Senate Bill 467, the "dangerous drilling bill," was introduced into the California Legislature by Sens. Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) and Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). SB 467 bans fracking, acid well stimulation, cyclic steam injection, steam flooding, and other extreme, highly polluting forms of extraction. These methods are currently used in Cat Canyon, endangering the Santa Maria Valley water basin on which more than 100,000 residents rely for drinking water.

California is one of the largest oil-producing states in the U.S., yet we have no regulations to protect us from drilling. SB 467 includes a 2,500-foot setback between operations and schools, churches, and community centers. The bill also provides a path for oil workers to transition into oil and gas well remediation jobs.

Show your support for SB 467 before April 7.

Rachel Altman

Santa Barbara