Stoking division 

The commentary from Al Fonzi called "Stoking the fires of division" (Aug. 15) is exactly what this article is doing. In the second paragraph, the author correctly points out "President Trump bears a good deal of responsibility for the chasm of political division within our nation. His mercurial temperaments, his coarse language, and use of personal insults towards political enemies via social media is un-presidential as Americans have come to understand how a president conducts himself in office." The rest of the article is just political fodder to feed pro-Trump rhetoric and provocation. Al Fonzi is putting "fuel onto the flames." Please stop stoking the fires of division. Very sad to see such a commentary in New Times. Let us rise above the distinctions that divide us.

Teresa Lees

Cambria