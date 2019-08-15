Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

August 15, 2019 Opinion » Letters

Statewide rent control 

It sounds wonderful at first, but go deeper. We will end up with a shortage of available rentals. Rent control will make it worse. It has already happened in several California communities with rent control.

First, rental homes will be sold as the rent will not cover the increasing costs of taxes, insurance, and repairs. Once sold, rental homes will then be owner-occupied.

Second, there will be no incentive for developers to build rental units. They are developers, not rental companies.

Third, existing apartment buildings may be sold as condos and will be owner-occupied.

No experienced person will buy a home with the intention of renting it. Costs of maintaining rentals would increase—taxes, utilities, insurance, and repairs will no longer be covered by controlled rent.

Think of potatoes. If there is price control, farmers will plant something else. So no potatoes for supper. Same with rentals. Owners will sell and invest elsewhere.

So think this through before you vote. We already have a rental housing shortage.

Patricia Lloyd

Los Osos

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Newspeak? Read More

  2. Community choice is the real deal Read More

  3. Elected officials should have done basic research Read More

  4. Sweat equity Read More

  5. Sound off Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation