Statements made about Diablo Canyon and PG&E are just assumptions 

The statement PG&E would abandon, walk away from the responsibility of safely storing the used nuclear fuel at Diablo Canyon Power Plant is absurd ("PG&E plans to leave behind a 'radioactive mess' at Diablo Canyon," Aug. 1, The Tribune). The fuel is delivered, used, and stored in the same assemblies through the entire process. Just go to the internet and type in "nuclear fuel assemblies" and see for yourself. There's no "hot mess," as described in an opinion in the press by one of the usual fearmongers.

Each fuel assembly lasts about 4 1⁄2 years. One third of the 193 fuel assemblies is removed and replaced at intervals of 18 months. The fuel to be removed is transferred through a tunnel filled with water into the 40-foot-deep pools of the fuel handling building filled with purified, borated water. The water is circulated in a closed system to cool the assemblies.

Water, lead, concrete are all excellent sources of shielding from the radiation. Protection is also provided by time and distance. Within 10 years, 90 percent of the radiation present in the assemblies has decayed away. Furthermore, the NRC (Nuclear Regulatory Commission) would never allow used fuel to be stored unless the strict rules and regulations of the NRC are followed. Go to YouTube and find the Diablo Canyon Dry Storage Project to see for yourself how fuel is removed from the pools and transferred to dry storage.

Statements such as the one printed in the local press need to be researched for truth, otherwise people believe something like the statement "hot mess," which is meant to frighten. But it's only an assumption, not proof.

Ellie Ripley

Arroyo Grande