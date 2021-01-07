Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 07, 2021 News

State water board worries Paso Robles groundwater decline will impact domestic wells 

By

As North County water stakeholders wait for the state's approval of a 20-year Paso Robles Groundwater Basin sustainability plan, the State Water Resources Control Board recently expressed concerns about whether that plan does enough to reverse the basin's decline and protect domestic well users.

The water board's Dec. 8 comments list several qualms about the basin and the plan, including that shallower domestic wells could "experience substantial impacts" if groundwater trends continue. It says the plan does not address the extent to which domestic wells—as well as public water systems—could be impacted.

click to enlarge WATER WORRIES State water officials are concerned about the impacts of groundwater decline over the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin. - FILE PHOTO
  • File Photo
  • WATER WORRIES State water officials are concerned about the impacts of groundwater decline over the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin.

According to the state's comments, half of the domestic wells in a UC Berkeley monitoring network in the basin would see "partial or full dewatering" if groundwater levels declined to their "minimum thresholds"—or the lowest acceptable water levels outlined in the sustainability plan.

The comments acknowledge that the basin is a "challenging situation"—stating that much of it is headed for those minimum thresholds over the next several years unless officials progress "quickly with projects and management actions."

The board urged Paso stakeholders to investigate the threats to domestic wells as well as its other concerns—like planning for worse impacts due to climate change—and move forward expeditiously with solutions.

"Board staff recommend that the [local agencies] move forward aggressively with projects now," the comments read.

In response to the feedback, local stakeholders said they are taking the comments under consideration. Fifth District SLO County Supervisor Debbie Arnold told New Times that "we agree that we absolutely want to get the basin back to sustainability."

She said that it's going to require a reduction in groundwater pumping from the major agricultural players over the basin, adding that she hopes it can be accomplished through "better management practices."

"Hopefully everyone understands that we need a reduction," she said.

Agricultural leaders of two North County water districts told New Times that SLO County must extend its water neutrality ordinance over the basin, which has helped flatten the curve of groundwater decline, according to Matt Turrentine, a board member on the Shandon-San Juan Water District and manager of investment vineyards.

Dana Merrill, a board member on the Estrella-El Pomar-Creston Water District, said that the basin's stakeholders should work to expand the well monitoring network, develop a fallowing program, pursue supplemental water projects, and apply for more grants.

"We agree that it's time to get moving forward with a clear strategy," Merrill said. ∆

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

2020 New Times Music Awards
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Virtually learning: As Cal Poly and Cuesta start a new year, education stays online
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in News

  |  

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. SLO city to host community meeting on 2021-23 budget priorities Read More

  2. 2020 Year in Review: Pandemic, unrest, and general messiness Read More

  3. COVID-19 outbreaks continue to rock SLO County Read More

  4. FDA charges distilleries for producing hand sanitizer, then reverses course amid backlash Read More

  5. Santa Barbara County health officials say Tri-Counties shouldn’t separate from Southern California Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation