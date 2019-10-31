State Parks is not doing its homework 

On Oct. 18, 2019, State Parks gave its first quarterly report to the California Coastal Commission on the Public Works Plan under which Pismo Beach State Park and Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area (ODSVRA) will operate in the future. It was obvious to the commission that State Parks had not done its homework.

At the commission meeting on July 11, 2019, State Parks was directed to work toward implementing a series of operational and management changes, including no driving at night or through the Arroyo Grande Creek, reducing vehicle use, increasing speed limit enforcement, reducing riding areas for dust mitigation and coastal resources protection, and finding an entrance to the ODSVRA that is not Pier Avenue or Oceano beach. State Park's report to the commission was a list of meetings and events that mostly happened in 2018 an early 2019. The state agency has done nothing to meet the goals set by the commission. The only pertinent items were a stakeholders meeting in July and a safety campaign among all-terrain vehicle users.

When a commissioner asked State Parks why the public workshop scheduled by the SLO County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) on Oct. 1, 2019, had been canceled, State Parks blamed it on the APCD for not approving parks' plan. In truth, State Parks failed to submit a required work plan on time.

The Coastal Commission directed parks to submit detailed reports on the progress made toward each goal and reliable data about the numerous deaths that occurred this year at the ODSVRA. Finally, some commissioners suggested a tour of the Oceano beach and dunes soon. We hope they do!

Lucia Caslinuovo

Oceano