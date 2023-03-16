Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 16, 2023 Special Issues & Guides » Spring Arts Annual

Spring Arts Annual 2023 

New Times' calendar editor put together a list of places to be, things to see, and ways to have fun in the coming months

By
click to enlarge MAJESTIC MOVEMENT The Movement Arts Collective presents Ballet Unbound, a contemporary dance showcase, at the Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center in SLO. Performances are on April 22 and 23. Visit movementartscollective.org for more info. - COVER COURTESY PHOTO BY HEATHER GRAY
  • Cover Courtesy Photo By Heather Gray
  • MAJESTIC MOVEMENT The Movement Arts Collective presents Ballet Unbound, a contemporary dance showcase, at the Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center in SLO. Performances are on April 22 and 23. Visit movementartscollective.org for more info.

I know it doesn't feel like spring yet, especially because it's still raining here on the Central Coast. But it's coming, and New Times has a special calendar ready for you to take advantage of all the sunny days ahead. Calendar Editor Caleb Wiseblood put together a set of listings to highlight all the music, performances, artists, festivals, kids activities, and art you can experience in the months ahead as part of our annual Spring Arts guide. Δ

—Camillia Lanham, editor

Read the entire issue here!





Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

  |  

More Spring Arts Annual »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation