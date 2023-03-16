Spring Arts Annual 2023 

click to enlarge Cover Courtesy Photo By Heather Gray

MAJESTIC MOVEMENT The Movement Arts Collective presents Ballet Unbound, a contemporary dance showcase, at the Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center in SLO. Performances are on April 22 and 23. Visit movementartscollective.org for more info.

I know it doesn't feel like spring yet, especially because it's still raining here on the Central Coast. But it's coming, and New Times has a special calendar ready for you to take advantage of all the sunny days ahead. Calendar Editor Caleb Wiseblood put together a set of listings to highlight all the music, performances, artists, festivals, kids activities, and art you can experience in the months ahead as part of our annual Spring Arts guide. Δ

—Camillia Lanham, editor

