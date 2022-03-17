Spring Arts Annual 2022 

Spring 2022 is shaping up to be chock-full of events—just like old, pre-pandemic times. New Times' annual Spring Arts issue has all the good ones ready for you to tick off your list, from gallery exhibits to plays to live music, crafting activities, wine celebrations, street fairs, and food festivals, Calendar Editor Caleb Wiseblood curated them all into a calendar just for you! Check out the fun that's waiting for the future you.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Stephen Rusk

Just dance

Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes will perform at the San Luis Obispo Guild Hall on Monday, May 9, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. This performance is part of Fuentes' West Coast tour. Tickets range from $12 to $55. Visit savannahf.com for more info. The San Luis Obispo Guild Hall is located at 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image By Ji Li

No paint, no gain

Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay will host a joint reception for its three featured artists for the month of June on Saturday, June 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. The three artists are painter Ji Li, crafter Stevie Chun, and felting artist Debbie Gedayloo. Admission to the reception and all three exhibits is free. Visit galleryatmarinasquare.com for more info. The gallery is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Gianna Joy

Songful sanctuary

Folk duo Fort Vine will perform in the sanctuary of Unity of Santa Maria on Sunday, April 17, at 6:30 p.m. This concert is part of a new monthly series at the venue presented by Songwriters at Play. Tickets are $20 and are available at the door, or in advance at my805tix.com. Unity of Santa Maria is located at 1165 Stubblefield Road, Santa Maria.

click to enlarge File Photo Courtesy Of Heraldo Creative Studio

Dream weavings

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) presents a solo exhibition, Faig Ahmed: Collision, which is scheduled to remain on display through Sunday, May 15. This exhibit showcases a collection of surreal artworks created by contemporary artist Faig Ahmed. Visit sloma.org to find out more about the show. SLOMA is located at 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo.

click to enlarge File Photo Courtesy Of The Chumash Casino Resort

The man, the myth, the legend

The Chumash Casino Resort presents Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, live in concert, on Friday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m. The pop group is best known for "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," and other hits. Tickets to the show range from $79 to $129. Visit chumashcasino.com for more info on the concert and other upcoming events hosted by the venue. The Chumash Casino Resort is located at 3400 E. Highway 246, Santa Ynez.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image By Patrick Trimbath

Where there's a will

Good Will, by Patrick Trimbath, is currently on display at Ann Foxworthy Gallery, as part of Allan Hancock College's Fine Arts Faculty Exhibit. This group show highlights a collection of artworks created by Hancock instructors and is scheduled to remain on display through Thursday, March 31. A closing reception will take place that evening, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Visit hancockcollege.edu/gallery for more info. Ann Foxworthy Gallery is located at 800 S. College Drive, Santa Maria.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Ready to rock

Barenaked Ladies will perform at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 11, at 7 p.m. This concert is part of the group's Last Summer On Earth 2022 tour. Special guest acts include Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket. Tickets range from $60 to $80. Visit vinaroblesamphitheatre.com for more info. The venue is located at 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Wildling Museum Of Nature And Art

No place like poem

The deadline to enter the Wildling Museum's second annual Earth Day poetry contest, Climate Change: Our Impact, is Monday, March 21, at 5 p.m. While the museum is based in Solvang, residents throughout Santa Barbara County are encouraged to enter the competition. Some of the chosen finalists will have the opportunity to read their poems during the Santa Barbara Earth Day Celebration, which will be held at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara on Saturday, April 23. Visit wildlingmuseum.org for more info.

click to enlarge File Photo Courtesy Of Bob Houchens

Moon tunes

The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society presents a family-friendly concert, Fly Me to The Moon: From J.S. Bach to Mr. Spock, on Sunday, March 27, at 4 p.m. at the Pacific Christian Center. The set list includes compositions by Beethoven and Tchaikovsky, "with a dash of Disney thrown in for fun," according to press materials. Visit smphilharmonic.org for more info. The Pacific Christian Center is located at 3435 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria. Δ