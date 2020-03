Will March showers bring April flowers? I have no idea, and it’s been dry, dry, dry so far this year. My fingers are crossed! But spring is still coming and so are all the events and artsy-type things that come with it. Fun in the sun, inspired exhibits, music in parks, and entertainment onstage. Calendar Editor Caleb Wiseblood has got the lowdown on what’s coming your way in the New Times’ annual Spring Arts issue.

—Camillia Lanham, editor