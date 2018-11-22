Spread the love 

Usually I try to make my "picks" at least mildly witty. This time, I'm holding back the punchline for a seriously important fundraiser event. The Wellness Kitchen in Templeton has been healing the community for years with its beneficial broth and altruistic spirit. Now, the nonprofit needs that community to give a little love. Last month, an electrical fire started on the second floor of 1255 Las Tablas Road in Templeton, causing significant smoke and water damage to The Wellness Kitchen below. This puts a dent in their mission to serve people in need. How can you help? Attend the nonprofit's holiday fundraiser: A Top Chef Tribute, with dinner prepared by Chef Alex Martin of Crush Catering and wine pairings from local wineries. The event, which is held at Fig at Courtney's House in Templeton, features the four-time winning chef, who will prepare a three-course meal (for the past six years, The Wellness Kitchen has hosted local competitions inspired by the show Chopped). Hang out, chill to live music, dine on delicious food and wine pairings, and maybe even win a few prizes. All proceeds benefit The Wellness Kitchen. Limited seating is available. Nothing funny about that!

Join the party on Nov. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. Fig at Courtney's House is located at 311 6th St. in Templeton; contact The Wellness Kitchen for sponsorship opportunities at info@thewkrc.org or call (805) 434-1800. Learn more at thewkrc.org. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain is sipping bone broth. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.