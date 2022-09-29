Templeton pepper spray attack is a symptom of political leaders' rhetoric 

As the demonstrator who took the worst of the pepper spray in Templeton, I'd like to make clear that we were peacefully gathered, with signs reading "Honk for Democracy" and "Women's Rights are Human Rights," signs for our fave candidates, and American flags. Real radical commie stuff, that's for sure. Nothing more dangerous than a bunch of senior citizens promoting democracy.

We were assaulted by a MAGA radical who evidently intended to assault us, as he drove there and parked blocks away to come confront us. He did, and it resulted in him pepper spraying a whole line of us old folks, as he walked down the entire line attacking everyone, screaming right-wing rubbish as he went.

Sheriff's deputies (very professional, thank you) came and arrested him, and it was a big mess. And if you've never been attacked by pepper spray, it's a horrible experience lasting hours.

The point of interest here is that this attacker was proud of what he'd done. He dared us to call 911; he thought he was doing the right thing. He didn't even run away, because he'd done the right thing, and he waited for the police to show up.

He was encouraged to act by political leaders who promote violence to achieve their own selfish goals, who want chaos and civil war so that they can grab power and rule. Steve Bannon and his friends have clearly stated these goals and actively pursue a "burn it down" political plan. This will not work out well for America.

My ask is that everyone thinks clearly about what is going on in America now and whether chaos and civil war and the end of the rule of law is what they want to occur. Because what happened to us on the Templeton overpass is just a sign of what could be our future. For those of you with a historical perspective, think of the Brown Shirts in Germany in the early 1930s, and how they were used as pawns to promote chaos for others who could then destroy the country.

Please, think clearly. We have differences, which need intense discussion by our elected leaders, but the breakdown of democracy will be end of our America.

Dan Cook

Templeton