Spirited is a charming and funny adaptation of A Christmas Carol 

Co-writer Sean Anders (Daddy's Home, Instant Family) directs this modernized musical take on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, the 1843 novella about miserly Ebenezer Scrooge who's visited by three ghosts—Christmas Past, Present, and Yet-to-Come—who transform him into a kinder, more generous man. This adaptation focuses on Present (Will Ferrell), the middle ghost, who for his next haunting wants to take on a true challenge—an "unredeemable," in this case deeply cynical media consultant Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds). (127 min.)

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Gloria Sanchez Productions

HARD CASE Irredeemable soul Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds, left) becomes a personal project for the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Farrell), in Spirited, an adaptation and update of Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol, streaming on Apple TV Plus.

Glen Do we need another adaptation of A Christmas Carol? The answer turns out to be yes! Especially one that's so winkingly self-referential about how we actually don't need it, but here it is anyway. The Ghost of Christmas Present—who's been haunting ne'er-do-wells for a long time with ghost-in-chief Marley (Patrick Page), Christmas Past (Sunita Mani), and Yet-to-Come (Loren G. Woods)—longs to do more than simply point ominously at the hauntees' future grave sites to scare them into being kinder, better people. Present, in fact, has been at the haunting game so long he's earned his "retirement," which means returning to Earth to live out another life. As the story unfolds, we discover why Present is so resistant to the idea of living again. If he can save an "irredeemable," however, it just might give him the courage he needs. Against Marley's advice and wishes, the ghosts make their preparations to take on Clint Briggs, who turns out to be every bit as irredeemable as advertised.

Anna There's nothing better than a Christmas musical done right, and Spirited has taken over my ear buds since viewing. The songs are magical, the story sweet, the actors funny. Reynolds and Ferrell are both hilarious and charming dudes, and this sort of holiday vehicle is perfect for them. These two can sing, they can dance—they do it all! Ferrell is really cornering the Christmas market—first he brought us Buddy in Elf and now the sweet and optimistic Present, who refuses to give up on Clint, even when the guy is being a real jerk. Personally, I love the story of A Christmas Carol. It may be well worn and reproduced, but the moral of the story stands the test of time, and this is just the kind of film to breathe new life into the old tale. This quickly earned its place on my list of must-watch holiday films for each year. In fact, I'll probably sneak in another viewing while I decorate the tree this year.

Glen OK, slow down there, partner. Yes, Reynolds and Ferrell are funny. They both have superb comic timing and are wholly likable—even Reynolds' character, Clint, whose expertise is ginning up controversy like the opening number where he helps a live Christmas tree association create a way to disparage fake Christmas trees so as to boost sales of live trees. But I wouldn't go as far as to say they're especially talented singers and dancers. They're passable, which is all they need to be because this is about humor and heart, not musical showmanship. And I guess the songs didn't hit me as strongly as they hit you. I can't remember any of them, but I'll eventually learn them if you're going to make this a holiday tradition. I hereby resign myself to an annual Spirited and Love Actually double feature, dear.

Anna OK, Mr. Humbug—those musical numbers were delightful, and I think Reynolds and Ferrell did a great job! We're not all meant for Broadway, after all. I'll admit, at this time of year it doesn't take a lot for me to feel the spirit of Christmas, but this delightful film shot me straight into the season. There's a love story and Christmas cheer and all the trappings of a great holiday flick. I'm here for it! Δ

Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey and freelancer Anna Starkey write Split Screen. Glen compiles listings. Comment at gstarkey@newtimesslo.com.