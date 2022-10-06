Got a News Tip?
October 06, 2022 Opinion » Letters

Spillover impacts mar SLO's railroad safe parking program 

Thank you, Peter Johnson, for your most insightful article concerning the railroad safe parking program at the railroad area ("SLO delays decision to make railroad safe parking program permanent following complaints," Sept. 29). The issue is complex involving not only the city's program, but the spillover effect it created in the surrounding parking area—it is simply very difficult to find a space. Many spaces are occupied by "belongings" and/or their associated vehicle during the day, and fully occupied by both all night. Can't the city do anything to control this spillover effect? Amtrak passengers will soon not be able to locate long-term parking in the area, even with an Amtrak parking permit. The railroad safe parking program is creating a problem that the city needs to address.

Susan Heinemann

Morro Bay

