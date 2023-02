As a SLO county resident, I strongly oppose that Diablo Canyon Power Plant continue operation past the end of the plant's federal licenses. The plant has violated environmental laws and plant safety rules numerous times. Using taxpayer money to buy the utility company a pass on safety and enormous fines that PG&E could have avoided is outrageous. Those of us who live here and could be victims of an extinction event for the entire county must prevail. Speak up, folks. Now.

Alan Thomas

SLO