February 20, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

South County Poetry welcomes featured poet Jerry Douglass Smith 

By

Central Coast local Jerry Douglas Smith, co-founder of Poets on the Edge, is the next featured poet in South County Poetry's monthly series. This month's reading will take place at the Cortina D'Arroyo Community Room in Arroyo Grande on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission to the event is free. Smith is also known locally for producing the Second Sunday at Seven poetry series, held once a month at Coalesce Bookstore in Morro Bay.

For more info on the event, call (805) 473-2416. The Community Room is located at 241 N. Courtland St., Arroyo Grande. Δ

