June 04, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

South County Poetry spotlights Central Coast writer and artist George Asdel 

By

In light of South County Poetry's ongoing suspension of in-person meetings in Arroyo Grande, organizer Sarah Green recently posted a tribute to Central Coast poet George Asdel, who was originally scheduled as one of the group's featured poets for the month of May.

Along with a collection of Asdel's poems, which can be found on georgeasdel.blogspot.com, the post included a brief biography of the Central Coast-based poet, who currently facilitates the Atascadero Writers Group. Asdel is also an artist whose drawings and paintings have been exhibited at the Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay.

One of Asdel's latest poems, entitled "Ivan Goes Back to the Future," is dedicated to his late friend, Ivan Brown-Otter, a former SLO County poet laureate who passed away in 2019.

"Ivan says he's gotta go, / and runs toward / the DeLorian / gull wings open," the bittersweet poem reads. "He jumps in, / turns the key, / engines activate, / there's a bright flash, / a loud crack— / and he's gone."

For more info on South County Poetry, call (805) 473-2416 or email Green directly at handsgreen@cybermesa.com. Δ

