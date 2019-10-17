Got a News Tip?
October 17, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

South County Poetry hosts Luke Johnson 

By

Pushcart Prize-nominated poet and Pablo Neruda Prize finalist Luke Johnson will be reading at South County Poetry's next monthly gathering at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Arroyo Grande on Friday, Oct. 25, at 5:30 p.m. Johnson's poems can be found in various publications including the Kenyon Review, Narrative Magazine, Florida Review, Tinderbox, Asheville Poetry Review, and American Journal of Poetry.

Guests at the event are also encouraged to participate in an open mic, which follows Johnson's reading. For more info, call Sarah Green of South County Poetry at (805) 473-2416. Δ

