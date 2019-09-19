South County Poetry hosts Bonnie Young 

Bonnie Young, former SLO poet laureate, will be reading at South County Poetry's next monthly gathering at Red Dirt Coffee House in Arroyo Grande on Friday, Sept. 27, from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Young is the author of Inside Pockets and one of the four authors of the poetry collection, Where Our Palms Rest. Her poems have also been featured in various literary journals, including Rattle, The Midwest Quarterly, Flyaway, and Thema.

Guests of the event are also encouraged to participate in an open mic, which follows Young's reading. For more info, call Sarah Green of South County Poetry at (805) 473-2416. Δ