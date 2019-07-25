Got a News Tip?
July 25, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

South County Poetry features Janice Konstantidis 

By

Poet and short fiction writer Janice Konstantidis, president of SLO NightWriters, is the featured poet of South County Poetry's next reading. The event takes place at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Arroyo Grande on Sunday, July 28. Guests can socialize and enjoy complimentary snacks between 5:30 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. Konstantidis will read for a half hour afterward, followed by a short break before the open mic session. Guests can feel free to bring their own poetry to read during this time.

South County Poetry hosts monthly readings on every fourth Sunday at the church, located at 301 Trinity Way, Arroyo Grande. Call (805) 473-2416 for more information on the series. Δ

