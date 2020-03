South County Poetry's next monthly open mic reading at the Arroyo Grande Library, originally scheduled for Monday, March 23, has been canceled. The following reading is currently still scheduled for Monday, April 27, and will feature guest poet Nixson Borah. The group meets at the library on the fourth Monday of every month (except for May, when it switches to the third Monday, due to Memorial Day). Call (805) 473-7161 to find out more about the series. Δ