Something stinks in this county 

Shredder, I really love your opinion on what's going on around SLO County, especially with the so-called justice system and political BS.

Take U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara): that joker claims to be helping veterans. When I spoke to him earlier this year about how difficult it has been to access Community Care (which administers health benefits for veterans and their families), he told me to keep trying. Well, I've been trying for five years. Veterans who live more than 40 miles from a Veterans Affairs specialist can see a community specialist.

Just think, I voted for him during the last election.

Then, he had the nerve to say, with a straight face, that his hands are tied. Oh, his hands are tied all right, probably around a cigar and single malt scotch in some dark corner of the nearest bar on DuPont Circle in Washington D.C. He's probably laughing at the voters for putting him in office again.

One thing I loathe more than anything is a politician who dares to feed me a trail of BS with a straight face.

I may not be the sharpest knife in the drawer as far as politics are concerned, but I do know when something stinks and SLO County is starting to stink.

Jade Stone

San Luis Obispo