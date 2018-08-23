Something fishy 

Raw power: Goshi's remodel is complete, and they've been re-opened at The Creamery in SLO! Their new wrap-around sushi bar is a sight to behold (and their new sashimi lunch special is calling your name). Head to goshislo.com to see for yourself ... SLO Fish and Barbecue on Marsh Street is serving up all your fresh fish fantasies (and in case you didn't know, you can grab some fillets to take home; like halibut, talapia—even shark! sanluisfish.com) ... Local halibut is being served now at the Pismo Beach Giuseppe's with a creamy gorgonzola sauce, which sounds like a perfect end-of-summer feast to me (giuseppesrestaurant.com) ... Paso Terra in Paso Robles is serving up fresh seafood with a side of wine education. Each Wednesday get half off bottles and learn all about French wines, while you're at it (pasoterra.com). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain could eat fish every day forever and ever. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.