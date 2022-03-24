click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Duplass Brothers Productions

MISFITS Sam (Bridget Everett) returns home to Kansas after the death of her sister and finds solace with other outsiders like Joel (Jeff Hiller), in Somebody Somewhere, a dramedy streaming on HBO Max.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? HBO Max

This may be my favorite new series out there. Charming and funny, this story of small-town America and prodigal daughter Sam (Bridget Everett) is both joyous and tear-jerking. Sam works in a job she doesn't feel any passion for but also doesn't want to lose, sleeping on the couch in a home inhabited by her family still living in the wake of her sister's death and not doing it very well. Worse still, Sam can't seem to make a true connection with friends.

When coworker and forgotten childhood classmate Joel (Jeff Hiller) convinces her to attend a church service, Sam realizes that this "church" is actually a home for a lot of people who feel like misfits and "others," and a place where she can finally find her voice again after many years' hiatus from her passion, singing.

Everett is wonderful in this role—complicated and super funny and a total treat to watch. I love Hiller as Joel as well, and their dynamic as friends is especially endearing. These are quick episodes, and while I admit I always wanted more at the end, it wraps up its first season in a wonderful way. If you have HBO Max, be sure to check out this slice-of-life comedy that keeps it real and will certainly touch your heart. (eight 30-minute episodes) Δ