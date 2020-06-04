Solidarity for change: Protesters hit the streets in SLO County, advocating against police violence and systemic racism 

Like in many areas across the nation, several protests and rallies have been held in SLO County over the past several days demanding justice for George Floyd, an end to police brutality, and recognition that Black Lives Matter. And more are planned for the future.

Minneapolis police officers took Floyd into custody on May 25 in response to a call from a convenience store alleging that he tried to pay for cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. Video footage of the incident shows that Floyd stopped breathing while police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground by kneeling on his neck and back.

While most of the protests have ended peacefully, one in San Luis Obispo ended with tear gas. But protesters were back at it the next day, undeterred. New Times staffers spoke with residents, protesters, law enforcement, and advocacy organizations across the county about what's happening in this moment and what needs to change for society to move forward.

—Camillia Lanham

Read more