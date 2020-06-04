Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

June 04, 2020 News

Solidarity for change: Protesters hit the streets in SLO County, advocating against police violence and systemic racism 

By
click to enlarge ACTION On March 30, R.A.C.E. Matters SLO organized a protest to support black lives that face of all forms of aggression.

Photo By Jayson Mellom

ACTION On March 30, R.A.C.E. Matters SLO organized a protest to support black lives that face of all forms of aggression.

Like in many areas across the nation, several protests and rallies have been held in SLO County over the past several days demanding justice for George Floyd, an end to police brutality, and recognition that Black Lives Matter. And more are planned for the future.

Minneapolis police officers took Floyd into custody on May 25 in response to a call from a convenience store alleging that he tried to pay for cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. Video footage of the incident shows that Floyd stopped breathing while police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground by kneeling on his neck and back.

While most of the protests have ended peacefully, one in San Luis Obispo ended with tear gas. But protesters were back at it the next day, undeterred. New Times staffers spoke with residents, protesters, law enforcement, and advocacy organizations across the county about what's happening in this moment and what needs to change for society to move forward.

—Camillia Lanham

Read more

Tags: , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in News

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Santa Maria resident’s upside-down flag protest bothers neighbors Read More

  2. SLO Police Chief defends use of tear gas on June 1 protesters Read More

  3. Feds seized COVID-19 mass test machine from SLO County Read More

  4. Santa Maria mayor sets city curfew after night of unrest Read More

  5. Hundreds gather in SLO to protest police violence against people of color Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation