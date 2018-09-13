Soil and sky 

Farming for all: Join the gang at Moon Phase Farmers for a workshop to inspire and educate young and beginning farmers to get their hands dirty. Learn from their journey and get going on the steps you need to make progress now, from finding access to land to creating successful management practices (Brunch buffet included; Branch Mill Organic Farm & Retreat Center, 2815 Branch Mill Road, Arroyo Grande, call (805) 481-9205 or email soilhealth@eaststanrcd.org) ... Margarita Adventures and Ancient Peaks Winery are offering a new Zip 'n' Sip VIP ziplining package, which combines ziplining, wine tasting, and gourmet bites. The package begins with a zipline tour spanning six distinct lines over valleys, oaks, and vineyards. After the tour, guests enjoy a guided tasting featuring rare wines paired with cheese and charcuterie. Learn more at margarita-adventures.com.