October 17, 2019 Opinion » Letters

So much to 'balance' 

I just wanted to write a quick note congratulating you on having created such a balanced and robust editorial staff and policy. I have a modest proposal for you. Since you are so courageously giving space to a desperately needed voice addressing the climate hysteria, perhaps you should consider real representation for the other obvious hoaxes put upon the public by the scientific community. Please find someone to represent the moon landing hoax, the delusion that the Earth is round, and of course the evils of vaccination. These represent an obvious hole in your current editorial offerings. Oh ... could you also work to provide some more representation for the obviously underrepresented, marginalized, oppressed, and disadvantaged demographic of old white men? Thank you for your consideration.

Roger Burton

San Luis Obispo

Comments

