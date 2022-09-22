SLO's Club Bubbly offers sips from around the world 

What's the difference between blanc de blancs and blanc de noirs? Why do some California wines carry the Champagne designation?

Step into the diverse and delicious world of sparkling wines at Tracy Bogue's quaint new establishment, Club Bubbly in the Creamery Marketplace in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Bogue might explain that noirs contain dark-skinned fruit—such as 100 percent pinot noir grapes—while blancs feature chardonnay.

click to enlarge Photo By Cherish Whyte

PUTTIN' ON THE SPRITZ Club Bubbly's Tracy Bogue eventually plans to offer a wine cocktail menu. In the meantime, try one of her suggested creations at home: Combine equal parts Spanish Fot-Li vermouth (only $20 a bottle) and soda water; add ice and an orange rind.

She might clarify the nomenclature distinguishing Champagne from other sparkling wines, noting that several U.S. brands established prior to 2006 can legally carry the French regional term.

Above all, she just wants customers to come in and sample her extensive collection of sparkling wines—as well as stills and beer—and enjoy themselves.

"One of my favorite parts of the Champagne experience is simply opening the bottle and smelling the cork," Bogue said. "A Champagne cork has the most interesting yeasty, bubbly, refreshing aroma."

The bouquet of the wine is further explored and optimized with special stemware with a wider mouth.

"The Riedel Champagne glass is preferred to the flute because it allows you to smell all the aromas of the Champagne or sparkling wine," she explained. "If you visit Champagne, this is the style of glass that is used in the wineries and restaurants."

Bogue's current rotating wine list includes 30 sparkling wines from around the world, with one no-alcohol option; 20 Champagnes, including magnums; and a still wine selection of 30 local and imported varieties.

Prices range from $16 for a bottle of Veuve Devienne—a French blanc de blancs sparkling wine—to $375 for Cristal, the flagship Champagne from Louis Roederer.

click to enlarge Photo By Cherish Whyte

TASTY TREATS Club Bubbly guests can purchase gourmet snack boxes provided by SLO's Wren Foods to enjoy with pours. Items include artisanal cheeses and meats, dried fruits, homemade spreads, mixed olives, herbed nuts, and flatbread crackers.

Rounding out the beverage options are There Does Not Exist beer and several sake varieties.

Guests can order a sparkling flight, glass, or bottle; take purchases to go; explore multiple club membership options; or enlist Bogue's assistance in curating the perfect wine country basket, with myriad specialty items, including Riedel glasses.

Bogue initially launched Club Bubbly in 2016 as a subscription service based out of SLO's former Luis Wine Bar, now the location of Saints Barrel Wine Bar.

Her new intimate 428-square-foot shop, offering seating for 14 guests, quietly opened its doors in August, with plans for a full-blown grand opening still being developed. A new website is forthcoming.

Bogue's love of sparkling wine and viticulture stems from her Central Coast roots.

"I grew up in the wine biz as my dad [Bill Bogue] has an irrigation business [Pacific Ag Water] located in Santa Maria," she explained. "He supplies the systems that give vineyards and crops water."

She received a bachelor's degree in agricultural business and management from Cal Poly and attained level-two certification from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust.

click to enlarge Photo By Cherish Whyte

LET'S GET FIZZICAL SLO's Club Bubbly offers several membership options, including Champagne only, sparkling only, and mixed. Prices range from $75 to $120 per shipment four or six times a year, depending on the selected plan.

"While I was attending Cal Poly," she continued, "I worked at Laetitia Winery in Arroyo Grande and first gained my appreciation for bubbly."

Afterward, she spent 18 years as a sales representative selling wine to local restaurants, wine bars, and retailers.

"Then I spent the last two years working in Paso at Austin Hope learning all about hospitality," she added.

Vanessa North—one of Bogue's biggest fans—said they first met in 2012 when North launched Luis Wine Bar.

"Tracy was one of the many wine reps who came by frequently to try to get their wines onto my shelves," she said. "Through our vendor-customer relationship we became friends and, a few years in, she approached me about an idea for an all-sparkling wine club, thus Club Bubbly was born.

"We created the wine club at Luis, and Tracy did all the development, curation, and marketing.

click to enlarge Photo By Cherish Whyte

BEYOND CHAMPAGNE Shop Club Bubbly for a wide selection of specialty items to complement bottle purchases. Gift cards are available as well. Owner Tracy Bogue can help customers create the perfect picnic or wine-tasting basket.

"Of course, when I closed Luis Wine Bar in 2020 during the COVID shutdown, Club Bubbly sadly no longer had a home and had to go on hiatus."

North said she is "very excited to see the return of Club Bubbly, both as the wine club and now a brick-and-mortar wine bar and shop."

"I've already been to Club Bubbly [numerous] times. When someone suggests a drink or dinner, I have been taking them to Club Bubbly, either as the destination or the perfect 'waiting room' for a table at Goshi [Japanese Restaurant]," North added. "I always opt for Champagne—life is too short to not go for the good stuff—either by the glass or sharing a bottle. It's a bit like Christmas to ask 'what's cold,' and choose from Tracy's selection of grower Champagnes in the back fridge."

Grower Champagnes are produced by the same estate that owns the vineyards.

Bogue's goal is to become SLO's go-to tasting room and shop for bubbly enthusiasts.

"One day," she said, "I would love to offer guided trips to Champagne, Italy, Spain, and all the regions in the world that make exceptional sparkling wines."

North said she hopes Bogue's dreams come true.

"I wish all the best for Tracy and her latest rendition of Club Bubbly," she said. "She is legitimately one of the nicest people I know. [She is] always warm, friendly, and patient—the perfect combination of traits to welcome guests into her own wine bar." Δ

Flavor Writer Cherish Whyte welcomes Club Bubbly to SLO's stellar viticultural fold. Reach her at cwhyte@newtimesslo.com.