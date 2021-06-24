Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

June 24, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO's Academy of Dance holds summer dance camps for ages 6 to 13 

By

Registration is now open to join the Academy of Dance's upcoming summer dance camps for children and teens in San Luis Obispo. There are two different camps to choose from, both occurring between Monday, July 12, and Friday, July 16.

Offered to ages 6 through 9, Disney Dancers camp is themed around a variety of Disney characters and films. Participants will be instructed on several different dance styles, including jazz, funk, and ballet. Students of the Academy's Summer Intensive camp, offered to ages 9 through 13, will experience a longer list of styles, as "this camp focuses on technique and exposure to as many dance forms as we could fit in," according to the Academy of Dance.

Both summer camps will culminate in a special showcase event on Friday, July 16, where students' parents and loved ones can come and watch the campers perform various dances they learned during the programs. Call (805) 544-1280 or visit academyofdanceslo.com to find out more about the camps. The Academy of Dance is located at 3422 Miguelito Ct., San Luis Obispo. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Summer Guide 2021: With pandemic limitations easing, this summer's alive with events and activities
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Live Oak on the Radio, Summer Block Party, Juneteenth, oh my! Read More

  2. Atascadero's Equality Mural Project hosts a fundraiser with music and film on June 18 Read More

  3. In the Heights is an uplifting story of American dreamers Read More

  4. Glasshead Studio in Atascadero celebrates two-year anniversary with pop-up art show Read More

  5. Local abstract painter Christine Marie presents Space & Time, a new collection on display at SLO Provisions with a June 5 opening reception Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation