SLO's Academy of Dance holds summer dance camps for ages 6 to 13 

Registration is now open to join the Academy of Dance's upcoming summer dance camps for children and teens in San Luis Obispo. There are two different camps to choose from, both occurring between Monday, July 12, and Friday, July 16.

Offered to ages 6 through 9, Disney Dancers camp is themed around a variety of Disney characters and films. Participants will be instructed on several different dance styles, including jazz, funk, and ballet. Students of the Academy's Summer Intensive camp, offered to ages 9 through 13, will experience a longer list of styles, as "this camp focuses on technique and exposure to as many dance forms as we could fit in," according to the Academy of Dance.

Both summer camps will culminate in a special showcase event on Friday, July 16, where students' parents and loved ones can come and watch the campers perform various dances they learned during the programs. Call (805) 544-1280 or visit academyofdanceslo.com to find out more about the camps. The Academy of Dance is located at 3422 Miguelito Ct., San Luis Obispo. Δ