Gaga Again: A Drag Fundraiser for the SLO Women's March takes place Friday, Jan. 18, from 9 to 11 p.m. at 7Sisters Brewing Company in SLO. This event includes various Lady Gaga-inspired segments from SLOQueerdos' drag performers. Proceeds will benefit the SLO Women's March.

All ages are welcome at the event. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. General admission is $10. Call (805) 868-7133 or visit 7sistersbrewing.com or the SLOQueerdos' Facebook page for more information. Δ