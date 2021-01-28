Got a News Tip?
January 28, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLOPE holds new virtual exhibition to benefit the Land Conservancy of SLO 

By

The San Luis Outdoor Painters for the Environment (SLOPE) hosts a live, virtual opening reception for its latest virtual exhibition, SLOPE Paints the Serene Magic of Santa Rita Ranch, on Jan. 28, from 6 to 7 p.m. Participating artists in the exhibit will discuss their styles, techniques, and inspirations during the reception, which will be streamed live via YouTube. The exhibit and sale is scheduled to run through Feb. 28, and a portion of the sale proceeds will benefit the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo.

The running theme of the exhibit celebrates the Conservancy's acquisition of a 1,715-acre ranch near the top of Highway 46 West, between Templeton and the Pacific Ocean. A group of plein air artists from SLOPE were invited to paint at the private ranch over the past few months, and their resulting landscapes became the basis for the show. The featured artists are Dennis Curry, Karen Foster, Jan French, Sandi Heller, Dan Jones, Bernie Kurtz, Denise Schryver, Rosanne Seitz, Laurel Sherrie, Elizabeth Tolley, and Jim Tyler.

Call (805) 473-4640 or visit slope-painters.com for more info on SLOPE Paints the Serene Magic of Santa Rita Ranch, a link to its opening reception via YouTube, and other details. Δ

