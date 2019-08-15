Got a News Tip?
August 15, 2019

SLOPE exhibits South County paintings in Arroyo Grande 

By

The San Luis Outdoor Painters for the Environment (SLOPE) hosts a new South County-centric exhibition at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande. It opens Saturday, Aug. 31, and runs through Tuesday, Oct. 29. This group show features plein air paintings from SLOPE members Dennis Curry, Jan French, Sandi Heller, Bernie Kurtz, Mark Mertens, Tracy Paz, Rosanne Seitz, and Laurel Sherrie. The paintings were completed on location in various South County regions, including the Dana Adobe historic property, Huasna Valley, Oso Flaco Lake, and other areas.

To learn more about SLOPE—a group of juried artists who use their art to raise funds to preserve local open space and wildlife—call (805) 202-8437 or visit slope-painters.com. The Clark Center for the Performing Arts is located at 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Δ

