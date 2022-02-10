SLOPD seizes $1 million worth of narcotics in trafficking case 

San Luis Obispo witnessed one of its largest narcotic seizures in recent city history, not just in total quantity but also in the number of different types of drugs recovered.

At approximately 11 a.m. on Feb. 3, the SLO Police Department's Special Enforcement Team (SET) uncovered narcotics totaling more than $1 million in estimated street value from two different but related locations, according to a city news release.

First, SET served a warrant at a residence in the 20 block of Chorro Street where it seized 2 pounds of fentanyl, 2 pounds of cocaine, almost 12 ounces of methamphetamine, 12,000 tabs (doses) of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), 38,000 amphetamine pills (Adderall), 32,000 opioid pills (Oxycontin), 9,000 alprazolam pills (Xanax), 35 grams of ketamine, more than 175 grams of marijuana concentrate, 35 pounds of marijuana, 4 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, and additional substances believed to be controlled substances. Along with discovering evidence of narcotics trafficking, SET seized an undisclosed amount of cash from the residence.

DANGEROUSLY LARGE Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth said that the quantity of recently seized narcotics is the largest he's come across in his 16-year tenure in SLO County.

"I have worked in this county for 16 years and believe this to be the largest drug seizure in San Luis Obispo County in that time. Seizure of this quantity and combination of drugs, particularly fentanyl, has the potential of saving many lives," Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth told New Times via email. "Fentanyl is a deadly dangerous drug known to be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Depending on its potency, a dose of 2 milligrams is capable of killing a grown human being."

Dobroth added that according to county sheriff-coroner's data, in 2021 fentanyl was involved in nearly 60 percent of fatal overdoses in SLO County, up from 39 percent in 2020 and 23 percent in 2019. Previous New Times reporting found that the county's fatal opioid overdose cases were higher than the state's in 2020.

SET detectives and the SLO Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit served a second warrant on Feb. 3 at a Dartmouth Drive location where they nabbed more evidence of narcotics trafficking and sales.

Twenty-year-old SLO resident Aurelio Ablang Oliveros II is the primary accused suspect and was booked into SLO County Jail around 8 p.m. the same day with bail set at $500,000.

SET Det. Sgt. Jason Dickel told New Times that while the size of the seized substances was unusual, "thankfully, we don't typically have these large cases here."

Dickel and the DA's Office declined to comment on whether Oliveros was acting alone or part of a larger group, citing confidentiality due to it being an active investigation. The DA's Office charged Oliveros with 11 criminal offenses, all pertaining to the possession of different drugs for sale. Dobroth said that his arraignment hearing is set for Feb. 17 in SLO County Superior Court. Δ