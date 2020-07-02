Slomotion@Home 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Slomotion Film

RAPPER AND REPRESENTATIVE Meet Bruce Frank Jr., a battle rapper who's also a state representative from St. Louis, Missouri, in the documentary St. Louis Superman, streaming through slomotionfilm.com, on July 9.

What's it rated? Not rated

What's it cost? $5

Where's it showing? slomotionfilm.com

SLOMotion Film has organized a mini virtual festival you can stream at home on July 2 and 9 via its website, slomotionfilm.com. The first two screenings are part of the "Living in America" series, which, according to SLOMotion, "will highlight issues of racial injustice, environmental inequality, systems of oppression, and mass incarceration."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Slomotion Film

LAST MAN STANDING After a petrochemical plant contaminates his community and tries to drive him out, Stacey Ryan refuses to give up, in the documentary Mossville: Where Great Trees Fall, streaming through slomotionfilm.com, on July 2.

On Thursday, July 2, at 6:30 p.m., see director Fraser Jones' Uniontown, about Uniontown, Alabama, which has endured years of pollution and whose citizens are fighting to take back the town from a dirty cheese factory, landfill, coal ash operation, and catfish plant. (2019, 15 min.). Next, see Alexander Glustrom's documentary Mossville: Where Great Trees Fall, about a centuries-old black community that's become contaminated by a petrochemical plant that wants to uproot the community and expand, but one man—Stacey Ryan—stands in the way and refuses to give up. (2019, 76 min.)

On Thursday, July 9, at 7 p.m., see America (2020, 5 min.), directed by Jo Anna Edmison, featuring Super 8 footage of the SLO protests. Next is Ashes to Ashes (2019, 26 min.), directed by Taylor Rees, which introduces viewers to Winfred Rembert, who lived on a plantation, was put to work on chain gang, and who survived a lynching attempt. Finally, see Sami Khan and Smriti Mundhra's St. Louis Superman (2019, 28 min.), about 33-year-old Bruce Frank Jr., a battle rapper who's also a state representative from St. Louis, Missouri.

Each mini-fest costs $5, which benefits R.A.C.E. Matters SLO. Δ