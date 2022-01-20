Got a News Tip?
January 20, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLOMA uses $10,000 grant to fund new mural by Erin LeAnn Mitchell 

By

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) received a $10,000 grant in support of its 2022 mural project. A total of 168 projects across the country were selected to receive the Challenge America grant, offered by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) program.

Ann Eilers, NEA Acting chair, said in press materials that the program is proud to support arts projects like SLOMA's mural project, which in turn helps "support the community's creative economy."

Eilers also described SLOMA as "among the organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts."

SLOMA will use the grant to fund a commissioned mural on the museum's exterior, designed by prolific artist Erin LeAnn Mitchell.

"We are honored to have Erin's work grace the museum," Leann Standish, executive director of SLOMA, said in the release. "Her work tells the stories of Black femininity, perseverance, struggle, beauty, and pain, and will certainly inspire meaningful dialogue in our community."

Visit sloma.org for more information. Δ

