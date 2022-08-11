SLOMA showcases artist Alyssa Monks in upcoming exhibit, Be Perfectly Still 

Be Perfectly Still, a showcase of paintings by Alyssa Monks, will debut at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) on Saturday, Aug. 27, and is scheduled to run through Sunday, Nov. 13. Monks is a Brooklyn-based artist known for using semi-transparent filters of glass, vinyl, steam, water, or foliage over shallow spaces in her unique, multilayered paintings.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image By Alyssa Monks

Born in New Jersey, Monks became introduced to oil painting during her childhood. During her college years, Monks studied painting at the Istituto Lorenzo de' Medici in Florence, Italy. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Boston College in 1999 and her Master of Fine Arts degree from the New York Academy of Art in 2001.

In 2006, Monks completed an artist in residency program at Fullerton College. Since then, she has lectured and taught at universities and other institutions around the world. The artist continues to offer workshops, mentorships, and lectures on a regular basis.

Monks' paintings have been showcased in several solo and group exhibitions over the years, including at the Kunst Museum in Ahlen, Germany, and the Museum of Fine Arts in New York. To find out more about the artist, visit alyssamonks.com.

For more info on Be Perfectly Still, call SLOMA at (805) 543-8562 or visit sloma.org. The museum is located at 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Δ