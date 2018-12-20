Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 20, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLOMA seeks local middle school artists 

By

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) is calling for artwork from local middle school students for its winter exhibition, AWAKEN, which opens Feb. 1. This nature-themed, countywide student visual arts program gives students the chance to display their art at SLOMA.

"These students have the opportunity to learn more about the art world, show the community their artwork, and really feel what it's like to be an artist." Karen Gile, SLOMA executive director, said in a press release. "We're excited to see how nature will inspire them."

The deadline for submissions is Jan. 27. Visit sloma.org for application details and more information. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Threshold singers comfort the grieving, sick, and dying Read More

  2. Blast from the Past: Batman Returns Read More

  3. Cambria author recounts helping Tom Petty make it big Read More

  4. New Times ditches the traditional holiday office party with 12 days of festive activities Read More

  5. New old-school ska act The Upside debuts Dec. 21 at The Siren Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2018 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation