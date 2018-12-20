SLOMA seeks local middle school artists 

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) is calling for artwork from local middle school students for its winter exhibition, AWAKEN, which opens Feb. 1. This nature-themed, countywide student visual arts program gives students the chance to display their art at SLOMA.

"These students have the opportunity to learn more about the art world, show the community their artwork, and really feel what it's like to be an artist." Karen Gile, SLOMA executive director, said in a press release. "We're excited to see how nature will inspire them."

The deadline for submissions is Jan. 27. Visit sloma.org for application details and more information. Δ