SLOMA seeks California artists for upcoming statewide Romancing the Adobes exhibit 

Romancing the Adobes, an upcoming California-wide juried exhibition at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA), has extended its entry deadline (originally May 3) to May 31, at noon, in light of complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artists throughout the state are welcome to submit artworks that celebrate the historic California Adobes, as well as the traditional Californio lifestyle. All two-dimensional art is eligible for entry; call the museum at (805) 543-8562 for clarification on other eligible artworks.

Other upcoming calls for entry at the museum include SLOMA's juried Digital Shorts Film Festival (scheduled to take place at the end of September); deadline for submissions is June 14. For additional info and application details for either exhibitions, visit sloma.org. Δ