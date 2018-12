The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art is hosting a double feature film night on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. Two short photography documentaries, Photographs of Art Sinsabaugh and Salt, will be shown. The suggested donation is $5 for members and $7 for non-members. Admission includes a complimentary beverage. Call (805) 543-8562 or visit sloma.org/films for more information. Δ