April 12, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLOMA screens 'Everybody Street' documentary 

By

Dive into the world of East Coast street photography at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art's monthly movie night on April 16 at 7 p.m.

The documentary Everybody Street illuminates the lives and work of New York's iconic street photographers and the incomparable city that has inspired them for decades. The film pays tribute to the spirit of street photography through a cinematic exploration of New York City and captures the visceral rush, singular perseverance, and at times immediate danger that these artists experience.

The suggested donation is $5 for members, $7 for nonmembers, and comes with a complimentary beverage. Visit sloma.org for more information.

