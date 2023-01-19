SLOMA receives grant from California Arts Council 

As a part of its Arts Education Exposure Grant Program, the California Arts Council recently awarded the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) with a $54,000 grant.

According to SLOMA, the museum plans to use the funds to support upcoming school tours with hands-on art activities and visual arts education resources for Central Coast-based schools in 2023 and 2024.

click to enlarge File Photo By Jayson Mellom

"We are honored to receive this important grant and to partner with area educators in offering engaging and innovative education programs," Leann Standish, SLOMA's executive director, said in a statement. "The visual arts are invaluable in teaching problem solving, curiosity, and empathy."

SLOMA's school tour program is designed to "enable non-arts teachers to incorporate visual arts programming and artistic literacy into their daily curriculum," according to the museum.

"We are proud to be able to support the great work that California's artists, culture bearers, and cultural workers are doing within our communities as part of our state's identity," Jonathan Moscone, director of the California Arts Council, said in the statement.

Local school teachers and administrators are encouraged to look into free school group tours with SLOMA by visiting sloma.org/visit/tours.