Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

June 21, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLOMA receives grant for outreach to at-risk youth 

By

The California Arts Council will award a $2,500 planning grant to the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art as part of its JUMP StArts program, museum officials announced June 12. The JUMP StArts program is specifically for youth in the juvenile justice system.

The museum will use the grant to establish the roles and responsibilities between the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department and SLOMA's teaching artists and staff. The program will provide pro-social art making activities for moderate- to high-risk youth housed at the SLO County Probation Department's Coastal Valley Academy. The initial grant of $2,500 will allow the museum to set up timelines and expectations for the program before applying for a full-fledged grant of up to $50,000.

"The satisfaction of creation, skills development, and self-awareness should lead to increased self-esteem—validating who they are—both separate and in community," Karen Kile, executive director of SLOMA, said in a statement.

Jim Salio, chief probation officer for the county, said the program would be beneficial for the children in the local juvenile justice system.

"The San Luis Obispo County Probation Department is thrilled to partner with SLOMA on this very exciting project," Salio said in a statement. "The youth at the CVA love to be creative, and we are so excited to be able to offer them such a positive pro-social activity like art."

For more information visit arts.ca.gov. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Studios on the Park art show focuses on rock 'n' roll Read More

  2. Brazilian singer Seu Jorge plays the Fremont Theater on June 25 Read More

  3. Film Listings, 6/21/18 – 6/28/18 Read More

  4. Selections: Bay Area exhibit highlights two San Francisco artists Read More

  5. 'Incredibles 2' is a fun sequel, but not worth the 14-year wait Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2018 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation