SLOMA receives grant for outreach to at-risk youth 

The California Arts Council will award a $2,500 planning grant to the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art as part of its JUMP StArts program, museum officials announced June 12. The JUMP StArts program is specifically for youth in the juvenile justice system.

The museum will use the grant to establish the roles and responsibilities between the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department and SLOMA's teaching artists and staff. The program will provide pro-social art making activities for moderate- to high-risk youth housed at the SLO County Probation Department's Coastal Valley Academy. The initial grant of $2,500 will allow the museum to set up timelines and expectations for the program before applying for a full-fledged grant of up to $50,000.

"The satisfaction of creation, skills development, and self-awareness should lead to increased self-esteem—validating who they are—both separate and in community," Karen Kile, executive director of SLOMA, said in a statement.

Jim Salio, chief probation officer for the county, said the program would be beneficial for the children in the local juvenile justice system.

"The San Luis Obispo County Probation Department is thrilled to partner with SLOMA on this very exciting project," Salio said in a statement. "The youth at the CVA love to be creative, and we are so excited to be able to offer them such a positive pro-social activity like art."

For more information visit arts.ca.gov. Δ