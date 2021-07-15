SLOMA presents Returning Home, a new showcase of sculptor Kristin Lindseth 

On July 16, the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) will host an Instagram Live event with South Bay-based sculptor Kristin Lindseth, in celebration of the artist's new exhibit, Returning Home, which premiered at the beginning of July. The show is on display in SLOMA's McMeen Gallery and is scheduled to run through Sept. 26.

The exhibit includes a collection of miniature houses mounted on top of metal armatures, which Lindseth created as an exploration of the concepts of home, shelter, security, and belonging. Lindseth was inspired to create this series after evacuating from her home during the California lightning fires last August, and witnessing close friends lose their houses.

Throughout her career, Lindseth's sculptures and printmaking works have been featured in more than 100 exhibitions regionally, nationally, and internationally. She continues to live and work in the South Bay area. To find out more about Lindseth's current exhibit at SLOMA, visit sloma.org. The museum is located at 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo.