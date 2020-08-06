SLOMA presents new retrospective exhibit, Terminally Optimistic: The Prints of Rachael Winn Yon 

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) debuted its latest virtual exhibition, Terminally Optimistic: The Prints of Rachael Winn Yon, on July 24, online. It's viewable for free at sloma.org. Hosted in partnership with the Central Coast Printmakers, the exhibit features 16 diverse prints by Yon, a local artist who passed away in December 2019. The show will remain online through Sept. 27.

This memorial exhibit is intended to celebrate Yon's levity, humor, and artistic talents, according to a press release from SLOMA. In Sky Bergman's locally produced documentary Lives Well Lived, Yon described herself as "terminally optimistic," explaining the joyous, energetic nature of her artwork. The subjects Yon tackled throughout her career included mythology, fables, nature, and social issues. Yon was both an active supporter of SLOMA as well as a member of the Central Coast Printmakers.

Guests of Terminally Optimistic: The Prints of Rachael Winn Yon will also have the option to listen to music from a curated playlist while viewing each artwork. While SLOMA remains temporarily closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is currently offering additional exhibits and various youth art activities online. Visit sloma.org to find out more. SLOMA is located at 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Δ