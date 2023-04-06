SLOMA presents new public art installation by Adam Parker Smith 

On Saturday, April 15, the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) plans to unveil a new public art installation called David—a sculpture by contemporary artist Adam Parker Smith. The sculpture will be installed on the museum's lawn, thanks to a partnership between SLOMA and the city of SLO.

In a press release from the museum, SLO Mayor Erica Stewart said that the city is proud to partner with SLOMA on the project and described public art in general as helping make the city "a place where people want to live, work, and visit."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The San Luis Obispo Museum Of Art

David is described in the release as a modern twist on the familiar subject of Gian Lorenzo Bernini's 17th century sculpture of David, except compressed into a compact cube. The sculpture will remain on display for the public to view through April 2024.

As part of his Crush series, Parker Smith created David with help from a team of master carvers and a 3-D modeling program. The final product was carved out of a Carrara marble block.

SLOMA curator Emma Saperstein stated that David "feels like the perfect sculpture to install right now, especially in the context of the other sculptures this lawn has hosted."

Past sculptures in the museum's lawn installation series include Mamma Mobius by Mark di Suvero and Storied Waters by Camille Hoffman.

"After seeing such markedly different expressions of sculpture, Adam's piece now offers the opportunity for the community to question and consider what monuments are—and deconstruct our thinking around them, an idea that he is exploring in this very work," Saperstein said in the release.

To find out more about SLOMA's new lawn installation and other programs, call (805) 543-8562 or visit sloma.org. The museum is located at 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Δ